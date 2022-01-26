WHITE TWP., N.J. | With the increase in COVID-19 cases and the limited amount of COVID-19 testing availability, Warren County announced it is prioritizing accessibility and convenience to receive a COVID-19 test by working with Vault Health to have a COVID-19 testing center.
The testing site will take place at the Goodwill Belvidere Firehouse at 689 Water Street, Belvidere, NJ and offers PCR saliva tests as well as rapid antigen nasal swab tests.
Beginning Wednesday, January 26, 2022 until March 24, 2022, the testing site will be open from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials say. This will be a walk-in facility.
Due to the abundance of tests on-hand, showing up early to obtain a test is not necessary, as there will be enough tests for the entirety of the day.
The COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR saliva testing with a result turnaround time of 48 hours. This PCR saliva test is recommended for those aged 4 years or older. It is required that persons taking the PCR saliva test refrain from eating, drinking, chewing gum or tobacco for the 30 minutes prior to the test.
Rapid antigen nasal swabs will also be offered at the testing site for those aged 2 years or older with a result turnaround time of 20 minutes. All results will be sent through email. For those without email, they can view their results by going to vaulthealth.com.
For those without access to a computer, Vault Health will make special arrangements to ensure results get to each individual.
The Warren County Health Department, county partners, and Vault Health say they are working diligently to test anyone who needs or wants a test.
The following individuals are eligible to receive a COVID-19 test at this time:
· Those experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19
· Persons who are identified as a close contact for COVID-19
· Persons traveling who must obtain a COVID-19 test prior to departure
· Those needing to get tested to return to work.