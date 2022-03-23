Hundreds of people in Warren County have joined a petition to keep a food waste recycling center out of their community. They say they don't want it built in a residential area.
The planners say the compost site would be kept away from homes.
Homeowner Scott Reyes is leading the charge to stop a food scrap recycling and soil enhancement facility from coming to Mansfield Township.
He claims that "once it's built, there's nothing there that says you can only have a certain volume of material coming."
The project is being proposed by Viviara Ecologics, and the land is owned by Rensselaer Commercial Properties. Christina PioCosta-Lahue leads both companies.
Her grandfather had the land since the 60s.
"I know, odor is a top concern," she noted. But she insists, food waste won't ever just be sitting outside.
It'll be moved into a walled-building, immediately mixed with and then covered in woodchips and treated using new technology to prevent smells from escaping.
"There is an airation or I think you could think of it as like a fan system that's blowing air through that accelerates the the process. Success to me means that we are good neighbor," PioCosta-Lahue said.
Which is why she held a community meeting and launched a website to answer questions.
But Reyes says, people within a 25 mile radius are concerned about the trucks transporting that waste through tight, curvy roads.
"Just the smells even alone," he said.
PioCosta-Lahue plans on presenting to the Solid Waste Advisory Council of Warren County at its next meeting in June.
If she gets the green light from the county, she'll pursue state permits.
The township just wrote a letter to county commissioners opposing the project.
As for the residents, "we are contracting with a lawyer, and we're going to be formulating a 501 C 3 LLC to help combat this," said Reyes.
We're told some people already sold their homes and others put theirs up for sale, because of this project.