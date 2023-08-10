WHITE TOWNSHIP, Nj. - A road in Warren County that was forced to close after sustaining heavy damage during severe flooding last month is open once again.

Warren County officials say County Route 623 (Brass Castle Road) in White Township between CR 519 and CR 624 (Hazen Oxford Road) reopened Thursday morning.

Motorists are advised there will be ongoing construction with single lane alternating traffic as well as areas with narrow lane shifts.

Officials ask that drivers use caution when travelling through the area.