WARREN CO., N.J. | A Warren County school is helping to feed people in need, and students are having fun along the way.
Kids at Harmony Township school collected unopened cereal boxes for donation. To up the excitement, they turned the collection into an Instagram-inspired domino chain.
While they didn't reach their goal of wrapping the boxes around the school, their principal says it was still a success.
"I'm just so proud of our students and staff, this is all completely student council generated - all the credit goes to our faculty members that run that club and the kids themselves," said Principal Brian Staples.
The donations will go to Belvidere High School, for students facing food insecurity.
They'll also be donated to the Belvidere food pantry, according to officials.