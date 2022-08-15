PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - More COVID precautions are being scrapped, this time in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday saying unvaccinated teachers and child care workers will no longer have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Local teachers and health officials agree New Jersey is ready for this, since they say at this point, at least 90% of the population has built up COVID immunity by vaccines, having the virus or a combination of both.

With the start of the school year around the corner, Murphy lifted the mandate that required unvaccinated teachers, child care workers and state contractors to get tested weekly for COVID.

"We've finally gotten to this place where those restrictions can be eased, according to that science, and that's great news for all of us," said Sean Spiller, the president of the New Jersey Education Association.

Schools and other child care facilities can still create their own policies as they see fit.

"As long as the cases remain the same, as far as I know, everyone will probably follow the lead here and not require it," said Spiller.

"We have to assume that everyone will be either exposed to this or get this at some point in time and we have to be able to deal with this realistically," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs and an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network. "So, does that mean that we need to throw all caution to the winds? No."

"I think we're in a much better place than they were a year ago," said Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Lehigh Valley Health Network. "What we'll need to watch is what happens after school starts."

The state says this decision follows guidance from the CDC, which recently loosened restrictions nationwide.

There is some concern about how things will play out, given the Garden State's high need for teachers.

"With the teacher shortage, putting 30 children huddled together in a classroom...teachers want to know what districts' protocols are if someone does have a positive test," said Donna Chiera, the president of the American Federation of Teachers New Jersey. "Will the district still follow the protocols that the CDC are saying?"

Those who work in congregate care, health care, and correctional facilities still are required to be up-to-date on their vaccines.

"We are still seeing a steady group of people who are hospitalized and unfortunately, some people who are dying, and the predominant issue in those folks is not being vaccinated nor are not actually having a third booster," said Dr. Jahre.

New Jersey's change now mirror's Pennsylvania's policy, where teachers' vaccination and weekly testing requirements are decided at the local level.

"COVID has shifted to being more infectious for sure, but perhaps less severe," said Dr. Hagstrom. "If the CDC is correct and the rest of us are correct, we're going to see COVID, but we're not going to see the severe COVID that we saw last winter."

"Most teachers and educators and staff really want to get back to as normal as they could," said Chiera.