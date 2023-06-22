PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - We're learning new details following a house fire in Phillipsburg from over the weekend.

Lehigh Valley Live is reporting one of the two victims rescued from the building has died.

We spoke with Tami Graner, who lives right across the street. While we're still waiting for official confirmation, she told us she heard from the landlord that one of the tenants in the house died. Graner's doorbell camera caught the smoke billowing out of the house on the 100 block of Mercer St. Sunday morning.

"I looked out the bedroom window upstairs and immediately just saw black thick smoke coming from that home," said Graner.

All six of Phillipsburg's fire companies responded, and quickly learned two people were trapped inside.

"They got a ladder from the neighbor. The firemen went up. They attempted to bust in the window. They finally got it open. We watched them help her out," said Graner.

Graner said a man was later pulled from the back of the house.

"Windows blew out in the back. It was, it was awful," said Graner.

Both victims were taken to St. Luke's Warren Hospital. Graner said the fire now has her making sure her house is safe.

"Everybody's having everything tested in their house now. Wiring, alarms, and we're just all taking precautions to make sure everything's up to snuff that it should be, because that's enough to just devastate anyone," said Graner.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for the latest updates.