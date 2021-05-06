TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. | A woman was arrested on Wednesday for falsely reporting a bomb at a gas station, according to the office of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor.
On April 29, a 911 call was made reporting a bomb threat at the ExxonMobil on Route 22 in Lebanon Borough. Gina Jamieson, 49, was reportedly behind this bogus bomb threat.
New Jersey State Police as well as several other local law enforcement agencies responded to the call, thoroughly searching the area; they found no threat of a bomb nearby.
A joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the State Police Perryville Station resulted in Jamieson's arrest, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor. She has been charged so far with the misuse of 911, and 2nd degree false public alarm.
According to the office of the county prosecutor this investigation is still underway, and anyone with information on the case is advised to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, at (908) 788-1129.