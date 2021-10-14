NEW YORK, NEW YORK – A woman has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in Atlantic City, New Jersey in August 1990.
Lili Bernard said in a news release she filed a civil lawsuit in the United States District Court, District of New Jersey Thursday against Cosby regarding the alleged incident.
The lawsuit says Cosby initiated a mentoring relationship with Bernard, then a young actress, which included offers to feature her on his television program, The Cosby Show.
The complaint alleges that the mentoring relationship Cosby developed culminated in his arrangement of transportation of Bernard from New York to Atlantic City, New Jersey, ostensibly for a business meeting, where Cosby drugged and raped Bernard.
The complaint also says additional instances of abuse happened outside of New Jersey.
The lawsuit says Cosby's abuse resulted in Bernard having permanent injuries, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.
“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life,” Bernard said in the news release.
The lawsuit was brought following Cosby’s release from federal prison due to the overturning of his conviction for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004.
Bernard’s lawsuit was filed after New Jersey created a two-year statute of limitations window for sexual abuse survivors to bring civil claims regardless of when they were abused.
"These look back provisions are unconstitutional and they are a sheer violation of an individual’s Constitutional Rights and denies that individual of their Due Process," Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement Thursday.
Wyatt said in his statement that in 2015, the New Jersey Prosecutor terminated the investigation against Cosby and decided not to move forward with Lili Bernard's claim.