Hunterdon County officials say 38-year-old Michelle Carkhuff was killed by 31-year-old Branden Petersen.
Prosecutors say he's in custody, facing a first-degree murder charge.
According to the affidavit, it happened at 127 Kingwood Stockton Road in Delaware Township, which is the location of a horse farm belonging to former U.S. Senator Rob Torricelli.
There were several people on the property Sunday night and according to the affidavit, Torricelli was not one of them.
The responding officer said a witness told him that she, Carkhuff, and Petersen were hanging out at her apartment on the property and that they had done drugs.
The same witness also said Carkhuff and Petersen were in the kitchen cooking a stew when the witness said Petersen took a large knife and stabbed Carkhuff in the neck.
Petersen ran and Carkhuff died at the hospital.
Police later got a tip from Petersen's girlfriend on his whereabouts.
They say they arrested him Monday in Upper Black Eddy with blood on his clothing. The arresting officer said Petersen admitted to being at the scene when Carkhuff was stabbed.
Petersen was also arrested when he was 15 for stabbing his neighbor in Sussex County, New Jersey. He spent 10 years in prison.
He's currently behind bars in Bucks County and awaits extradition to Hunterdon County.