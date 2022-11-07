FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a crash involving a deer in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Officers found the woman in her damaged Kia Soul on the shoulder of Delsea Drive in Franklin Township around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Investigators determined a deer had run out in the road, and ended up crashing through the passenger side and out the back windshield, police said.

The driver, 63-year-old Karen Juliano, was hit by the deer during the crash and died at the scene, police said.

The car had heavy damage to the front and back windshields.