HAMPTON, NJ. - A WWII soldier was given a lasting tribute in Hunterdon County on Saturday.
Saturday marked 77 years to the day Captain Edward Simpson died. To mark the anniversary, Simpson was added to the WWII Memorial at Veterans Park in Hampton Borough.
Simpson died August 14th, 1944 while fighting alongside the French Resistance in German-occupied France.
He was on the last truck of a French military convoy being pursued by Nazis. Simpson and five French freedom fighters jumped from the truck with a heavy machine gun to slow down the German troops.
All six men were killed, but their actions gave the rest of the convoy time to escape.
Simpson's name is listed on a monument in France but wasn't on a local memorial until now.