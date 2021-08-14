HAMPTON, NJ. - A WWII soldier was given a lasting tribute in Hunterdon County on Saturday. 

Saturday marked 77 years to the day Captain Edward Simpson died. To mark the anniversary, Simpson was added to the WWII Memorial at Veterans Park in Hampton Borough.

Simpson died August 14th, 1944 while fighting alongside the French Resistance in German-occupied France.

He was on the last truck of a French military convoy being pursued by Nazis. Simpson and five French freedom fighters jumped from the truck with a heavy machine gun to slow down the German troops.

All six men were killed, but their actions gave the rest of the convoy time to escape.

Simpson's name is listed on a monument in France but wasn't on a local memorial until now.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.