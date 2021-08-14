HAMPTON, N.J. - A World War II soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice was given a lasting tribute in Hunterdon County on Saturday.
Saturday marked 77 years to the day Captain Edward Simpson died. To mark the anniversary, Simpson was added to the World War II Memorial at Veterans Park in Hampton Borough.
Simpson died Aug. 14, 1944 while fighting alongside the French Resistance in German-occupied France.
He was on the last truck of a French military convoy being pursued by Nazis. Simpson and five French freedom fighters jumped from the truck with a heavy machine gun to slow down the German troops.
All six men were killed, but their actions gave the rest of the convoy time to escape.
"He gave his life to help save France's freedom, to help save France's freedom fighters, and to delivery my country from German occupation, and as you know Europe," said Damien Laban, the deputy counsel general for the Consulate of France in New York.
Simpson's name is listed on a monument in France but wasn't on a local memorial until now.
It's believed Simpson's name was left off of a local memorial because he grew up on a farm located in Hampton and Lebanon Township.. but had moved from the area before joining the Army.