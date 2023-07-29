NEWARK, N.J. - A convicted felon in New Jersey faces federal charges after police used his boastful social media presence to track him down.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey's office, 36-year-old Justin Pope got into an altercation with a woman in a car in a Clifton, Passaic County, parking lot on July 12. As the woman tried to exit the car, Pope fired several shots at her from close range, law enforcement said.

The next day, police reviewed an Instagram video depicting Pope firing a gun in the air in which he stated, “Can’t find me. Police. Y’all never gonna find me.”

Pope was arrested several hours later when he attempted to board a bus to New York City and brandished a firearm to bus employees. Police recovered the firearm upon arresting him, which was later identified as a privately-made, loaded 9mm gun with a large-capacity magazine attached.

As a previously convicted felon, Pope is charged with illegally possessing ammunition. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey's office.