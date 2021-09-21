The leaders of the world's most powerful countries all convened in New York City Tuesday as the United States hosted the UN General Assembly.
President Joe Biden made his first address to the assembly, saying the United States will commit to international cooperation.
"As we look ahead, we will lead - we will lead on all of the greatest challenges of our time, from COVID to climate, peace and security, human dignity and human rights, but we will not go it alone," Biden said.
The speech comes in the wake of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden faces criticism from allies over the withdrawal, a topic Biden avoided. Instead, he touted the end of the war.
"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan and as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy," Biden said.
He asked countries to work together to avoid any further military conflict.
"We'll stand up for our allies and our friends and oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones. But, we're not seeking - say it again- we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided," Biden said.
Biden pushed for a more unified response against the war on COVID-19.
"Today many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19," Biden said.
Vowing the U.S. would offer more aid and vaccines to other countries, Biden pledged to double financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy to tackle climate change.