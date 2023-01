Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby now faces a new sexual assault lawsuit.

Stacey Pinkerton says Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1986 when she was 21.

She was able to file the civil suit in New York's Supreme Court now thanks to a new state law. It lets sexual assault victims file complaints even if the statute of limitations has passed.

Pinkerton joins five women who filed similar suits last month.

Cosby has denied all wrongdoing.