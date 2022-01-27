WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — As it is in Pennsylvania, the issue of the Biden administration flying migrants from the southern border to small airports in the northeastern U.S. is now a campaign topic in the 2022 New York governor's race.
Republican candidate Rob Astorino on Wednesday publicly shared video that he said was recorded after a charter flight carrying migrants from the southern border landed at the Westchester County Airport near White Plains, New York.
Astorino, a former Westchester County executive, told Fox News that he obtained the video — 51 minutes of a county police officer's body camera footage — through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In part of the video, which appeared to be recorded on Aug. 13, 2021, as the officer stood near a plane and a bus parked on the airport's tarmac, a person Astorino described as a government contractor is heard telling the officer about why the flights are being kept secret.
"Because what we don't want to do is attract attention," the person told the officer. "We don't want the media."
"Because, if it gets out, the government is betraying the American people," said another person who Astorino also identified as a government contractor.
"We have a government that continues to lie to us and has failed in its most essential duty to secure our nation's borders and uphold the rule of law," Astorino said in a post on his Facebook page.
Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, has raised concerns about similar flights that have landed at Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre Scranton international airports in "the hope that no one would notice."
"Why at night?" Barletta asked. "Why the secrecy?"
The Biden administration, however, has said there's no secret. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said it's the government's legal responsibility to care for unaccompanied children in federal custody and that if it can locate a vetted sponsor, it arranges travel to get the child with that sponsor.
Barletta has said that not all of the passengers stepping off the planes are minors. 69 News was told that the adults serve as travel escorts, which are required for children in federal custody.
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania state Sen. Mario Scavello, a Republican who represents Monroe and Northampton counties, filed a memorandum seeking co-sponsors for a bill to relocate illegal immigrants transported to Pennsylvania by the federal government to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, as well as a state ban on working with federal contractors that transport illegal immigrants to Pennsylvania.
"The federal government has relocated an unknown number of illegal immigrants to states across the nation, including Pennsylvania, and at the same time they have failed to provide information that ensures the safety of Pennsylvania citizens," Scavello wrote in his memo.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it has encountered nearly 1.8 million migrants at the southwest border since Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, with an unknown number released into the country through the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Department of Health and Human Services also places migrant children from the border throughout the country.