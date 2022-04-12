A scene of horror unfolded inside a New York City Subway during the busy Tuesday morning commute.
Passengers panicked as shots rang out, and they covered their faces when smoke began to overtake the train car.
The NYPD says a masked gunman wearing a construction vest set off a smoke canister inside the packed subway, then opened fire. Commuters on the train traveling to Manhattan were locked inside the car until it came to a stop in Brooklyn's 36th Street station in Sunset Park.
NYPD are scouring the city for Frank James, who investigators say is a person of interest in the mass shooting. They say he rented a U-Haul truck out of Philadelphia. The keys to the truck were found in the subway in the shooter's possessions.
It's unclear exactly what connection James has to the crime but investigators say they're looking into all possible motives.
"This is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
Nearly 30 people were injured, 10 of them hit by gunfire. Five people were critically injured.
All are expected to survive.
Brooklyn's subway attack is the latest in a string of deadly shootings across the country.
"This is not only a New York City problem. This rage, this violence, these guns, these relentless shooters are an American problem," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene.
Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the person from shooting more people.
New York City subways are filled with security cameras. However, where the shooting happened, those cameras apparently malfunctioned.