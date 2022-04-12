Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, wounding 10 people. Police are looking for a man who rented a van they believe might be connected to Tuesday's shooting, although they haven’t established a definitive link. Chief of Detectives James Essig identified the man as 62-year-old Frank R. James and says James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Essig says a key to the rental van was found at the scene along with a semi-automatic handgun, a hatchet, smoke grenades and other items. Police have since found the van, empty.