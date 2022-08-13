BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week.

One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.

The same suspect then allegedly assaulted and killed a woman in a separate incident.

State police identified the suspect as Adrian Sura Reyes, 24. He was taken into custody at the scene of the second incident, and is facing two charges of homicide, state police said.

It all started around 6:15 p.m. outside the Intoxicology Department, a bar on W. Second Street in Berwick, when a man drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraiser.

Police said the man fled and then was then involved in a separate incident a short time later, in which he allegedly assaulted a female in Nescopeck and killed her.

"This is a complete tragedy in a community where there has already been tragedy," said State Trooper Anthony Petroski.

The fundraiser followed last Friday's deadly fire that killed three children and seven adults. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

State police said during a news conference late Saturday night that the suspect in the fundraiser crash and assault was not a suspect in the fire.

The circumstances surrounding Saturday evening's crash are not yet clear, including whether there was any connection to the Nescopeck fire or the fundraising effort.

A statement from the Intoxicology Department said: "Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you."

The Berwick mayor posted on Facebook that his prayers go out to all involved.

Authorities are not commenting further on the victims' names or the condition of those hurt.

State police said they would release more information later, as to not jeopardize the investigation.

Investigators are looking for anyone with video surveillance or photos of either incident. Contact either the state police's Bloomsburg barracks at 570-387-4261 or Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.