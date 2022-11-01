It's one week away from the Nov. 8 midterm election, and Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Here's a look at some of the hotly contested races on the ballot.

The balance of power in Congress is at stake, as a key race here in Pennsylvania could help determine Senate control.

All eyes fall on Democratic candidate John Fetterman and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.

Polls show that Fetterman currently holds a slight lead over Oz, with 49% support over Oz's 44%.

Immediately following last week's debate, there was concern regarding Fetterman's ability to serve, as he struggled at times to respond to debate questions.

"I am five months in to recovery, but I thought it was important that I show up, and I did," he said.

Meanwhile, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are running for Pennsylvania governor.

As it stands, polls indicate Shapiro is ahead by about 9 percentage points, though we know Pennsylvania has remained a competitive swing state.

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden plan to campaign for both Fetterman and Shapiro this weekend in Philadelphia.

"I'm going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum, it's a choice, a fundamental choice. A choice between two very different visions for the country," Biden said.

Former President Donald Trump plans to visit the state this week, too.

"Go out and vote up and down the slate, vote for Republicans. Good, great Republicans," he said.

Voters in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District are also evenly divided in their preference for who should represent the Lehigh Valley in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who currently holds the seat, is locked in a statistical dead heat with Republican challenger Lisa Scheller.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Election Day in Pennsylvania, and from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. in New Jersey.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.