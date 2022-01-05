HARRISBURG, Pa. - 13 Republican gubernatorial hopefuls faced off in their first debate at Dickenson College in Carlisle Wednesday night.
The debate featured a crowded field of candidates. Noticeably missing was former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, who is also running, but declined the invitation. He says he's waiting for candidates to actually qualify to be on the ballot.
The candidates on the stage each worked to show their strengths, touting their history as politicians, business owners, and respected citizens.
There was across-the-board agreement on some big issues, like opposition to shutdowns early in the pandemic, and the hope to lower taxes on businesses in Pennsylvania.
The debate only featured GOP candidates.
So far, the only Democrat running for governor is Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.