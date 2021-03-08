coronavirus money graphic generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State, county and city governments in Pennsylvania will receive about $13 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress.

The state’s share of that will be about $7.3 billion while the other $5.7 billion will go to local governments, the Independent Fiscal Office told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday.

They say governments can use the money to pay for costs associated with responding to the pandemic or to backfill revenue losses inflicted by the pandemic’s effects.

The Independent Fiscal Office has projected a roughly $2.5 billion deficit for state government next year.

