Rioters who breached the Capitol Wednesday are starting to face the music. Federal authorities are arresting one after the other.
"Yes, they should be treated as a bunch of thugs, anti-semites, white supremacists. Come on, these shirts they're wearing, these are a bunch of thugs. Thugs," said President-elect Joe Biden.
One arrest was the guy in a photo whose feet went from resting on Speaker Pelosi's desk to being shackled inside an Arkansas jail. Richard Barnett is now facing federal charges. He's also on video holding an envelope from Pelosi's desk.
"I didn't steal it. I bled on it. Because they were (expletive) macing me and I couldn't (expletive)," Barnett said.
14 Pennsylvanians have also been arrested by D.C Metro Police. Most of them are listed from Eastern Pennsylvania.
"We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions. We have collected numerous images of persons of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify," said D.C. Metro Police Chief Robert Contee.
DC Metro Police and the FBI have blasted the photos of those seen destroying the Capitol. President Trump included. The FBI is investigating whether he played a role in egging on the crowd.
But others say, for those who chose to fight, they are now going to have to deal with the fallout.
"Our president is not above the law. Justice serves the people. It doesn't protect the powerful," Biden said.