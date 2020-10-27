Christina Finello, a Democrat, is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick in the race for Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.
Pennsylvania's 1st, which makes up all of Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County, was newly drawn in 2018 after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania voted it was unconstitutionally gerrymandered.
Following the redistricting, Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, was elected in 2018. He was previously elected to the 8th district in 2016.
The race for the 1st Congressional District is expected to be tight. The area was won by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.
Fitzpatrick calls himself one of the most moderate Republicans in Congress and says that will help him win a second term. Fitzpatrick tells 69 News one of the biggest issues facing the first district and the country is the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response, or lack thereof, to it.
"The question, as we learn more about this virus, and we've learned an awful lot in the past couple months, is that we need to respond to it responsibly. Follow the scientists, follow the people that have spent their entire career in this field. We need to listen to them and heed their advice," Fitzpatrick said.
He is being challenged by Democrat Christina Finello, the deputy director of the Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services. Finello's campaign revolves around health care reform.
"Health care is a huge issue and with everything going on right now, people are incredibly concerned about their health care. This is an issue that is personal to me. I almost lost my health care because of a preexisting condition when I was pregnant," Finello told 69 News.
Steve Scheetz, a Libertarian write-in candidate, is also on the ballot for the 1st Congressional District.