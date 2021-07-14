The advanced child tax credit payments officially start Thursday.
"We're hopeful the funds will be used to help families address the costs of childcare, health care, clothing, and other essentials," said Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Northampton and Lehigh counties and part of Monroe County.
The American Rescue Plan increased the credit to $3,600 maximum for children under six, and $3,000 for those aged 6-17. For single parents, the max income is $75,000 before it starts to taper off. For married couples it is $150,000.
Non-filers who are eligible can also apply on the IRS website for payments.
"We do know that it's going to benefit something to the order of 133,000 children across our district," Wild said.
You're automatically enrolled for half of it to be paid out in six monthly installments, based off last year's taxes.
Accountant Steven Maund points out you may want to opt out of advanced payments if your income has increased this year. Otherwise you may end up having to pay back some of the money.
"What we'll see is they may phase down to a $2,000 per child credit," Maund said.
Or, if you would just prefer a larger lump sum next year.
It's too late to opt out for July, but you have until August 2 to opt out for next month.
"It is very, very critical to know it is a monthly opt out, so you're automatically put into it," Maund said.
For now, the advanced payments only apply to this year, but Democrats are hoping to make them permanent.
"We quite honestly don't do enough to help the middle class when it comes to tax breaks, and I'd really like to see this become something permanent," Wild said.
So, for some families this could be a game-changer, for others a headache. Be sure to double check and reach out to an accountant if you're not sure what to do.
Again, if you decide to opt-out and wait for the money, you have to do it every month.