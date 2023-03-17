HARRISBURG, Pa. - Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker has announced the availability of approximately $2.2 million to support youth re-entry programs that prepare young Pennsylvanians for employment or post-secondary education and aim to reduce the 64% recidivism rate in Pennsylvania.

The grant funding will be awarded to local workforce development boards for programs to recruit, re-engage, and assist young adults ages 18-24 who were formerly incarcerated or have interacted with Pennsylvania’s judicial system.

The programs will provide in-demand job training, re-entry support services, mentorship, higher education opportunities, and family-sustaining career pathways.

The deadline to apply is May 1, 2023. Visit L&I’s Workforce Development Grant Opportunities.