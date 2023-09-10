2 Berks County artists named as Pennsylvania 'Art of the State' winners

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two artists from Berks County have been recognized for their work at Pennsylvania's annual "Art of the State" exhibition.

Reading's Sophie Glenn won first place in the exhibition's Craft category for her work, "Black Sheep."

Douglasville's Steve Scheuring finished second in the exhibition's Painting category for his work, "Tastes of Home."

"Art of the State" is an annual juried exhibition that has showcased the work of Pennsylvania’s artists at Harrisburg's State Museum of Pennsylvania since 1968.