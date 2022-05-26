Only 40 votes out of more than 20,000 cast has put Nick Miller on top for the Democratic primary for the 14th State Senate District, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties.
His challenger, Tara Zrinski, is not conceding, according to her campaign. She said she is "concerned about the election process and wants to get to the bottom of it," but has not said if she will ask for a recount.
One the other side of the aisle, only 19 votes is giving Jarrett Coleman the lead over incumbent Pat Browne. Browne says he's not conceding and also has not said if he would press for a recount.
"It's been a long time since we've had elections this close," said Lafayette College Government and Public Service Professor John Kincaid.
Kincaid says two factors are playing onto these too close to call elections.
The main one is redistricting, especially in the Coleman vs. Browne race. That district not only includes Lehigh County, but part of Bucks as well.
"Browne found himself part of his district parts of Bucks County that had not previously been his district so those voters were not familiar with him," Kincaid said.
Kincaid says division within the Republican Party is also contributing to the less than 20 vote lead that Coleman has.
"You're talking about candidates that are shaded more conservative than another and so the party is closely divided between the more moderate Republicans or moderate conservatives or more radical conservatives," Kincaid said.
It could take time before both races are down to a final candidate.
"If they're both that close you'd be foolish to concede before there's a recount," Kincaid said.