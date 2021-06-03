MT. JOY TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a house explosion and fire in Lancaster County.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the Mount Joy Township address following reports of the blast and fire.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county coroner, said his office is working to identify two bodies found at the scene. Autopsies are scheduled Friday.

LNP newspaper reports that neighbors said they heard one large explosion that made their homes shake followed by several smaller explosions.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

