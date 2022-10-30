HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend.

Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police Chief David Lewis said one victim was found in the plane and the other was near the Liberty Hills complex.

Their names weren't released pending notification of relatives.

Lewis said the plane had taken off from Wyoming Valley Airport shortly before the crash.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials were investigating.

