WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two local congressmen are getting high marks for their willingness to reach across the aisle.

The Lugar Center and Georgetown University have named Republican Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania's first district the most bipartisan member of Congress.

Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey's fifth district has been named the most bipartisan House Democrat.

The Lugar Center is a non-profit that promotes bipartisanship.

The index looks at how often members of Congress sponsor or co-sponsor bills with members of the other party.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.