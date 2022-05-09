WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two local congressmen are getting high marks for their willingness to reach across the aisle.
The Lugar Center and Georgetown University have named Republican Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania's first district the most bipartisan member of Congress.
Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey's fifth district has been named the most bipartisan House Democrat.
The Lugar Center is a non-profit that promotes bipartisanship.
The index looks at how often members of Congress sponsor or co-sponsor bills with members of the other party.