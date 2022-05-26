DERRY TWP., Pa. - The Hersheypark skyline is getting brighter with two new Jolly Rancher experiences set to open this weekend.

The amusement park is also now open every single day through September 5th.

Hersheypark is ramping things up like never before, introducing two new rides to the park.

"We have Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher, it's our all new family ride, and then Jolly Rancher Remix is our reimagined boomerang coaster," said Amanda Polyak, PR manager for Hersheypark.

15:37 2 new rides opening at Hersheypark 69 News reporter Ali Reid was at Hersheypark for 69 News at Sunrise

It all kicks off this weekend for guests to enjoy all summer long.

69 News reporter Ali Reid got to be one of the first to test out the new thrills.

It was...

"Intense. It really is an intense experience," Polyak said. "You invert six times in 90 seconds, so you really have to be a thrill-seeker to enjoy this ride.

The best part is, there's something for everyone, whether you're a thrill-seeker or hoping for a few notches down, like Mix’d™ Flavored By Jolly Rancher.

"It is a family ride, which is great. There is a little bit of thrill to it because you mix in lifts and drops, so you're going up and down," Polyak said. "But it is, I'd say, a little bit more calmer of a ride than something like Jolly Rancher Remix."

While the rides don't officially swing into full gear until this weekend, Thursday has something to celebrate, too. The park is now open every single day through September 5.

And there's even more sweet news.

"We will be debuting a Jolly Rancher food truck with Jolly Rancher sorbet as well, right across from Mix'd here, so you can get on both Mix'd and Remix and then also enjoy some sorbet afterwards," Polyak said.