PHILADELPHIA — A crash on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Monday morning claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian, PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick confirmed in a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were killed in the line of duty around 12:45 a.m. as they assisted a pedestrian in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Philadelphia's sports complex, officials said. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was also killed.

The troopers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a man walking south on I-95. As they were helping him into the back of their cruiser, a woman fatally struck all three men and the cruiser as she attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed, officials said. They added that a DUI investigation is now underway.

"Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia," Evanchick said. "We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time."

Mack enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class.

Sisca enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in February 2021 and graduated as a member of the 161st cadet class.

Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the patrol section of Philadelphia-based Troop K.

Sisca also served as the chief of the Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County, and prior to becoming a trooper, he served as a firefighter/EMT with the Spring Township Fire Department in Berks County.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state's flag to fly at half staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurred while these troopers were protecting and serving," Wolf said. "This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks—and sacrifices—our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe. My heart goes out to their families and the communities they lived in and served."