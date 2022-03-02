Many of us watched the President Joe Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican response that followed. But there was a different response happening on Facebook Live as well, one with a local connection.
Two U.S. representatives, from two neighboring states and from two different political parties, had a civil discussion, something they hope will catch on.
"What's unique about tonight's event is it's unscripted and it's bi-partisan, you don't see that often," said Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)-1st District.
Following the address, Fitzpatrick and New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer held their own discussion about the speech on a Facebook live event hosted by the group "No Labels."
"Really what this is about is unity, first and foremost coming together as Americans ahead of political parties," Gottheimer said.
Fitzpatrick is a Republican and Gottheimer is a Democrat. They co-chair the Problem Solvers caucus that began in 2017.
"It's 29 Democrats and 29 Republicans and we meet every week to see where we can agree, and I know that sounds crazy in this day and age," Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer says that's their purpose, and that they're working on finding common ground and solutions on topics that include the Ukrainian crisis, inflation, getting past COVID, investing in first responders, and expanding manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
"We do the work of governing which as you know, we don't think we're entertainers here in Washington, we're doing the people's business," Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer says he hopes this unity across the aisle will not only spread to other politicians, but also throughout our divided country.
"Instead of focusing on what we disagree on, we should focus on 80% agreement and focus on moving forward instead of all or nothing," Gottheimer said.