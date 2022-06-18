PHILADELPHIA - A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department died and five firefighters and first responders were injured when a building collapsed while responding to a fire on Indiana Street Saturday morning.
According to a statement from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's office, Lt. Williamson, 51, was killed in the line of duty while operating at the fire at 300 W. Indiana Ave.
Lt. Williamson was a 27-year veteran of the fire department. He leaves behind his mother and son.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called to the fire in the city's Fairhill section. Eight occupants were evacuated safely, officials said.
Three people — three firefighters and one inspector — were initially trapped. Three individuals were released after treatment, while one remains in critical but stable condition.
Two other fire department members were trapped under debris where firefighters began a search and rescue operation after the initial collapse.
Around 7 a.m., the trapped firefighters were removed from the rubble. One firefighter, Robert Brennan Jr., was rushed to the hospital, where he also is in critical but stable condition, according to the city's statement. The other, Williamson, was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:45 a.m.
Kenney says he is grieving with firefighters.
On its own social media, the Allentown Fire Department expressed sympathy for its fellow firefighters and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
It asked the public to keep the Philadelphia Fire Department in their thoughts as it mourns the loss of one of its own.