SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The second of four defendants will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing Dennis Pitch during a home invasion in Salisbury Township in 2016.
Michael Patrick Baker, 42 of Folcroft, Delaware County, was convicted at a trial in September of second-degree homicide, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and intimidation of a witness.
Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth sentenced Baker on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 23 and a half to 60 years.
“There is little to indicate the defendant has committed to change his lifestyle,” Ashworth said.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman prosecuted the case and read a statement from Dennis Pitch’s family at the sentencing.
“You didn’t just ruin our family, you ruined yours,” Fetterman read on behalf of the family. “It’s heartbreaking to know the last face [Dennis] saw was yours.” Baker spoke when given the opportunity by the judge and faced the victim’s family in the courtroom while originally expressing sorrow before maintaining his innocence. He said if the family wanted to know the truth that they should ask Fetterman for the discovery in the case.
Fetterman then had his opportunity to speak, in which Baker interrupted him, only to apologize for the outburst at the conclusion of the hearing. “It’s very clear from his past behavior [Baker] is a violent and dangerous man,” Fetterman said.
A probation officer tasked with conducting a presentence investigation testified at the hearing that Baker declined to participate on multiple occasions.
The first of the four defendants in the killing, Christopher J. Lyles, was sentenced to life in prison in August of 2020.
Kristopher Smith and Brandon Bills are charged with the same offenses; their cases are pending.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jonathan Potoka filed charges and attended the sentencing hearing. Assistant District Attorney Sean Barrett assisted in the prosecution.