Hunters who want another antlerless deer license will soon be able to get one.

The second round of antlerless license sales for the 2023-24 season starts Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m., the Pa. Game Commission said.

So far nearly 500,000 antlerless licenses have been sold since they first went on sale June 26.

But, there are still some left in almost all of the state's wildlife management units, the game commission said.

The number of licenses remaining can be seen in real time online.

This is the first year antlerless licenses are available online, and hunters waited for hours on the first day to get a license.

The game commission said there's no way to know how quickly licenses will sell out in the second round, but the online tracking system should help.