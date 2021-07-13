LEBANON, Pa. | Low-income Veterans and their families in South Central Pa. who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless, will reportedly have access to services from local organizations via grants provided by Lebanon VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program.
Locally, five organizations in nine counties around Lebanon VAMC received grants totaling over $3.1M, said organization officials.
This year, the Lebanon VAMC Health Care for Homeless Veteran staff stated they have helped organize services to Veteran families such as providing eviction prevention, housing security deposits, utility assistance and hotel placements during the pandemic.
A list of grantees is available online. More than 260 organizations nationwide received SSVF grants, officials say.
“Supportive Services for Veteran Families is a key tool to promote housing stability among our most economically vulnerable Veterans and their families,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., Director and CEO of Lebanon VAMC. “This program empowers our community-based partners to provide the mix of services needed to prevent Veterans from becoming homeless or rapidly re-house those who become homeless.”
Nationally, SSVF says it has served 112,070 participants, including 77,590 Veterans and 19,919 children in 2020. As a result of these and other efforts, Veteran homelessness is down significantly since the launch of the Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in 2010.
The SSVF program is authorized by Congress. The funding will support SSVF services from October 1, 2021 until September 30, 2022.
Learn more about the SSVF program online.