FRAILEY TWP., Pa. - The bus that crashed on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County was carrying dozens of high school students and leaders returning to Lancaster County from a church retreat, authorities say.
Thirty-one students and volunteers from LCBC's Manheim campus were on their way back from a retreat at Lake Champion in New York when the charter bus crashed around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the church.
All 31, as well as the driver, were injured in the wreck, state police said. As of Monday morning, three were critically hurt, police said.
The driver, a 37-year-old Lancaster man, lost control of the bus near Hegins (exit 112) and went off the road, crossed over the exit ramp onto Route 25, hit a guardrail, then an embankment, and ended up in a wooded area, police said.
Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene, and some people were flown to the hospital.
LCBC said all efforts are going to supporting the families involved and their care.