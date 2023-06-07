LEBANON, Pa. - The third suspected shooter in a triple homicide that claimed the lives of two children and a teenager has been arrested.

Ivan Rosero, 27, was taken into custody around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Pennypack Park in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He's charged with several counts of homicide, conspiracy and gun offenses in the shooting in Lebanon last Tuesday, June 30.

His girlfriend, Tiffany Koziara, was charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Investigators say after he was arrested, Rosero admitted to firing multiple shots during the shooting that left two boys -- ages 8 and 9 -- and a 19-year-old man dead.

He also admitted to driving himself and the other two alleged shooters -- 22-year-old Alex Torres-Santos and 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes -- to and from the scene.

The other two were arrested soon after the shootings, but U.S. Marshals say Rosero had fled the area in the getaway car, which was traced to his girlfriend's house.

During the weeklong manhunt, which investigators called "intense," Rosero's girlfriend, Koziara, knowingly gave false information to investigators as to her contact with Rosero and his whereabouts, authorities allege.

The 34-year-old also booked a hotel room for herself and Rosero the same weekend investigators searched her home, U.S. Marshals say.

The Lebanon County district attorney is seeking the death penalty against Rosero and Torres-Santos. State and federal law prohibits the death penalty against Fernandez Reyes because of his age.

Authorities say Torres-Santos was out on bail for two prior shootings. He was on house arrest at the time of the killings and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

The gunfire broke out in the 400 block of North Fifth Street. The three victims who died were on a back porch at the time.

A fourth person, a neighbor in a different house, was shot and seriously injured.