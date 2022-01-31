HARRISBURG, Pa. - Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced four long-term care regional support sites with up to 30 beds at each location. The goal is to relieve pressure at hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across the state.
"When hospitals are full largely due to COVID-19, it could mean care is delayed for people who really need it," said Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health.
According to weekly trends, about 5,500 Pennsylvanians are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. While that number has gone down, there's still a significant strain on hospitals.
"Staff are out sick," said Klinepeter.
These are all reasons why within the next seven to ten days, the state is opening support sites at Vincentian Home in Pittsburgh, Springs at the Watermark in Philadelphia, Lutheran Home in Hollidaysburg, Blair County and Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Sligo, Clarion County.
The state has contracted with General Healthcare Resources for clinical staff, and the Pennsylvania National Guard is sending 60 service members to work in support roles.
"Our guard members are always ready, always there," said Major General Mark Schindler of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
The sites are meant to serve large geographical areas, so people from the Lehigh Valley could be sent to one of the locations if needed.
"We have landed on these four facilities to start we're also continuing discussions with several other facilities to see if they need to be opened," said Klinepeter.
The Department of Health plans to keep the extra staff at these sites for three months but says it will adjust as necessary.
"Funding for these initiatives is being provided through FEMA, and by leveraging the continued use of the National Guard on federal duty status," said Randy Padfield, the director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. "It is part of a multi-pronged approach to expand the healthcare capacity after almost two years of dealing with the pandemic."
Also part of that approach is the state-directed strike teams at Grandview and Crozer Health and the federally deployed strike teams in Scranton and York.