HARRISBURG, Pa. - Funding is being made available to expand housing opportunities in Pennsylvania.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the approval of nearly $45 million in grants that will fund hundreds of projects in the state.
The money will be used to create, rehabilitate and support affordable housing initiatives.
“These grants will positively impact nearly every corner of the Commonwealth at a time when many Pennsylvanians are struggling to pay their rent and get back on their feet,” said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a member of the PHFA Board of Trustees. “The funding will help individuals, and it will also support communities and their ability to make sure their residents have affordable housing options.”
The PHFA grants are part of the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Program and will cover 223 projects. The projects will impact all 67 Pennsylvania counties.
Specific projects will include providing homes for rent or purchase to those with low and moderate-income, increasing availability of quality affordable housing for elderly residents, increasing availability of accessible housing for those with disabilities.
Two projects in Berks County include:
Clare of Assisi House - Transitional supports for re-entry program ($273,000)
The project will support a safe and sober transitional housing environment. The re-entry program will help transition people back into the community and avoid recidivism. T
Mary's Shelter - Homeless and runaway youth transitional housing ($164,000)
The housing project will renovate the lower level of Mary's Shelter's existing facility to create new housing units for at-risk youth.
The Lehigh County projects include:
Artefact, Inc. - Dairy on Turner ($150,000)
Project aims to provide Allentown residents with sustainable, community-based programs to promote economic and social development. Funds will be used to lead an innovative approach to urban and economic restoration of neighborhoods with the creation of 'Healing HUBS'.
Community Options, Inc. - Rehabilitation of Housing for Individuals with Disabilities ($61,628)
Project will rehabilitate two properties in Whitehall Township. Modifications will make the homes more accessible and maintain critical affordable housing stock for adults with disabilities.
Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley - Habitat Home Repair Program ($250,000)
The Habitat Home Repair Program addresses the exterior home repair needs of existing homeowners. The
program will strengthen the existing housing stock and help keep low to moderate-income homeowners
in their homes.
Housing Association & Development Corporation - Allentown Rental Rehabilitation Program ($350,000)
Total gut rehabilitation of 3 properties in the Jordan Heights neighborhood of Center City, Allentown.
Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley - Community Action Better Homes: Energy Efficient Housing Rehabilitation ($250,000)
Project will address the most critical housing needs for owner-occupied low-income households in the Lehigh Valley. Rehabilitation will decrease utility bills and creates a safe, affordable and sustainable living situation for low to moderate-income households.
Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley - Community Action Financial Services: Capacity Building ($60,000)
Project will expand and preserve homeownership opportunities for low-income first-time homebuyers through the CAFS Homeownership Counseling Program FirstTime Homebuyer Seminars.
Redevelopment Authority of City of Bethlehem - Blight Remediation 2021 Bethlehem PA ($400,000)
Funds will support the redevelopment of two blighted properties in the City of Bethlehem as well as provide assistance to the City of Bethlehem Housing Rehabilitation program through a facade improvement grant program.
United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Regional Homeless Advisory Board Landlord Engagement Program ($200,000)
A comprehensive strategy to house low-income households more efficiently in the Lehigh Valley. Funding will be used to stably house 125 low-income households in appropriate rental units.
