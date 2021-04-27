HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's campaign to vaccinate its residents continues to ramp up.
As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 47.7% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population, according to the CDC.
Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered more than 8.1 million total vaccine doses as of Tuesday. More than 3.2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 94,400 people per day receiving vaccinations, according to the state Department of Health.
About 1.9 million people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. More than 5.1 million people people have received at least their first dose.
As the state continues to vaccinate its residents, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has been declining.
The state health department reported 3,333 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,139,390.
2,495 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.
The state reported 84 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 26,072.