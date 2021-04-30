HARRISBURG, Pa. - Almost half of Pennsylvania's population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
According to the CDC, as of Friday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 49% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population, the state's health department said.
Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, according to the CDC.
3.4 million people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 92,100 people per day receiving vaccinations. 1.9 million people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
5.3 million people have received at least their first dose.
The state reported 4,607 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005. The state health department noted that a lab submitted just under 300 test results dating back to December 2020. Also, another lab submitted a large file of test results that were collected within the last three days.
The state reported 39 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 26,218.
2,318 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 522 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found on the Department of Health website.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.