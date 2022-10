Five people from Philadelphia are accused of ripping off dog breeders in Lancaster County to the tune of $430,000.

Authorities say the group used social media sites like Instagram to sell dogs that members bought with fake money and bogus checks.

They say the group bought in-demand breeds like French Bulldog and Yorkshire Terrier puppies.

Authorities say some of the dogs sold for $20,000.

Investigators found more than 30 thefts in all.