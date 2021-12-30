HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday.
In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the commission.
The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.
The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll By Plate customers.
The passenger-vehicle toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for Toll By Plate customers.
After the 2022 increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plates rates for both passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.
To find updated 2022 toll rates, people can go to the Pa. Turnpike's website.
This is the first time in six years that the annual increase has been less than 6%, the commission said.
Like its previous increases since 2009, the commission says the measure is generally required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the PTC’s required payments to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under the state’s Acts 44 and 89.