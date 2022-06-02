A new area code will soon be in play in our area.
Starting this fall, new phone numbers in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Poconos and southeastern Pennsylvania will start with the area code 835, said the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
That's because the supply of phone numbers with 610 or 484 is running out.
There will be no changes to current numbers, only to new phone numbers, the PUC said.
The earliest an 835 number would be assigned is Sept. 2, 2022.
The 610/484 calling area serves residents and businesses in all or portions of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.