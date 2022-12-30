Each year, when the year ends, we get another one. How can we use the new year wisely?

2022 was kind of a stinker in many respects. A war in Europe dragging on, with vague nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And the cost of things. President Joe Biden said this year, "make no mistake, prices are still too high." I'll bet most people agree with the president on that.

The year had political drama, always political drama.

And - another winter COVID surge? Really? Maybe get your booster if you haven't.

But there's much to be thankful for at year's end. Am I right? Look around you. Health. Family. Christmas cookies.

Nuclear fusion! Did you hear about that? I don't know what it is, but it sounds good.

I'm thankful for co-workers and friends, and some of them are the same people.

I'm thankful for freedom, for my faith, which Scripture tells me is a gift, and for a thousand other gifts, too.

I'm sure you could make a long list of things you're grateful for. It might be good exercise.

As for 2023, let's resolve to be kind. And truthful. And what if we resolved not to see our political enemies as enemies, but as people with whom we can amicably disagree. Liberal - don't dehumanize the conservative. Conservative - don't dehumanize the liberal. They are not your enemy. They are people made in the image of God.

Let's be charitable with each other, magnanimous and merciful. Quick to listen, and to forgive; treating others the way we'd want to be treated.

Gee, that sounds like something we've all heard before, maybe from that otherworldly stranger born in a manger in Bethlehem.

Maybe we could be less trashy, uh, in the littering sense. I was recently in Japan. So clean. Why can't we do that?

And let's go - dare I say it? - beyond the news. Beyond the daily, passing events, most of which won't be remembered, and give ourselves time to read deep and enduring things. Whether the story of the man from Bethlehem, which I recommend, or, something. Something to sit with. Something that elevates, illuminates and enriches. There will always be the nightly news to go back to, if you'd keep doing us the honor.

Happy new year, one and all.