BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's opening day in Seattle.

The Mariners are getting ready to take on Cleveland. Seattle has been cheering on the Mariners since its inaugural season back in 1977. But the team, or rather its name, has been shrouded in mystery ever since.

Seattle had a contest to name the team and got more than 15,000 entries. The winner was Roger Szmodis of Bellview, Washington, who had the best explanation for why the team should be called the Mariners.

"I've selected the Mariners because of the natural association between the sea and Seattle and the people, who have been challenged and rewarded by it," wrote Szmodiz.

Szmodis won two season tickets and a trip to a West Coast game. The only problem: Szmodis disappeared. Mariners officials say they went to great lengths to find Szmodis.

"I was told they actually knocked on his door, but to this day we are still looking," said Randy Adamack, Seniro VP of Communications for the Seattle Mariners.

For nearly five decades, the vanishing act has become a Seattle legend, periodically appearing in articles trying to solve the mystery of what happened to Szmodis.

"The Mariners have his name and everyone of their media books, as far as the history of the team except they don't have an answer," said Shawn Garrett, Digital Lead for KIRO-TV in Seattle.

Thanks to the modern marvels of the internet and and extensive background in research, Garrett was able to trace Szmodis and his family to the Bethlehem area.

Garrett contacted 69 News with some leads.

Reporter Jaccii Farris knocked on a lot of doors and even worked up an age progression of Szmodiz' picture to help with a social media search.

Finally, Farris left a note at a possible relative's house. Two hours later, that relative gave 69 News a call, saying the family knew Szmodis named the team, but that he had no idea he won a prize.

His family says Szmodiz is a private person and didn't want to go on camera. They say the family are all big Mariners fans and are proud of Szmodis' place in the team's history.

The Mariners say they're planning to send Szmodis a box of swag and if he or his family is ever in Seattle, treat them to a game.