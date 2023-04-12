SCRANTON, Pa. - Inside the 500,000-square-foot Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, thousands of 155-millimeter shell casings are waiting to deploy.

Some will go to Ukraine to be used in howitzer guns for its war with Russia. International weaponry made in Pennsylvania.

"Men and women at the plant are very proud of what they do. These folks have been doing it for decades," said Commander Representative Richard Hanson.

2,000-pound bars of steel are forged into 30-inch, 77-pound shell casings.

Built in 1912 for steam locomotive repair, it became an ammunition factory in 1953.

The plant is government owned. General Dynamics is the third private contractor operating it.

More than 240 employees produce more than 11,000 155 mm shell casings daily, aided by robots, working in 2,000-degree heat. Artillery is melted and shaped. What's called a subway allows the shells to cool.

More than 30 tests are given to ensure exact specifications. At each stage an inspector gives their mark of approval or sends it to the scrap yard.

A $243-million infusion is ramping up production and allowing for sophisticated tests like ultra sound and replicating the 14,000 pounds of pressure howitzers use.

"We want to make sure that everything that leaves the Scranton plant does what it's designed to do," Hanson said.

General Dynamics has a contract at the plant until 2029. They've been operating at the Scranton plant since 2006.

Since the plant started making ammunitions it has produced nearly 29 million projectiles.